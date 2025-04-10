WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold extended gains on Thursday after posting its biggest one-day gain in 18 months the previous day in the wake of abrupt shifts in U.S. tariff policy.Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $3,106.08 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 1.4 percent at $3,123.46.The dollar index held around a six-month low amid persistent concerns of U.S. tariff implication on the world's largest economy.On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump paused most of his sweeping reciprocal tariffs for 90 days to allow more time for negotiations, but raised the levies on China to 125 percent, further escalating a high-stakes confrontation between the world's two largest economies.Beijing today issued a sharp rebuke to Washington's escalating trade measures, saying that the steep U.S. tariff hikes 'go against the whole world.'Meanwhile, China CPI fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in March and producer prices declined 2.5 percent, pointing to deepening deflation risks and falling consumer confidence.Leading investment bank Goldman Sachs revised China real GDP growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 downward to 4.0 percent and 3.5 percent, saying the easing measures that China may resort to are unlikely to fully offset the hit due to tariffs.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX