ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.Industrial production posted an annual decrease of 1.9 percent in February, reversing a 1.2 percent growth in January.Among sectors, manufacturing production shrank 2.5 percent from last year, and the decline in mining and quarrying output deepened to 5.8 percent from 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, electricity production advanced at an accelerated pace of 8.5 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production plunged 7.5 percent, reversing a 7.2 percent growth in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX