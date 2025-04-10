ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined in February driven by contractions across all sub-components except energy, the statistical office ISTAT said Thursday.Industrial production fell 0.9 percent from January, when output advanced 2.5 percent. The rate of decline came in line with expectations.All segments of production, except energy, contracted in February. The increase of 4.0 percent in energy output was offset by the 3.3 percent fall in production of capital goods, 2.0 percent drop in intermediate goods and 1.9 percent decrease in consumer goods output.On a yearly basis, calendar-adjusted industrial output slid 2.7 percent, worse than the 0.8 percent fall in January.At the same time, the annual fall in unadjusted industrial production deepened to 6.4 percent from 3.7 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX