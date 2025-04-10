WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $89.87 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $50.27 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $6.003 billion from $5.626 billion last year.CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $89.87 Mln. vs. $50.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $6.003 Bln vs. $5.626 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX