BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese government has warned that its citizens be cautious when traveling to the United States.China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday night released a notice urging Chinese tourists to fully assess the risks of traveling to the United States, the state-run Xin Hua news agency reported.The Ministry issued the alert in the wake of the recent deterioration of economic and trade relations between the two countries, as well as the domestic security situation in the United States.The escalating trade war between the world's two economic powers has worsened Wednesday with Trump announcing increased duty on goods imported from China to 125 percent from 104 percent hours after China raised additional Tariffs on U.S. imports To 84 percent.While suspending the steep hike in import tariffs on all other countries for a period of 90 days, he exempted China from the concession.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX