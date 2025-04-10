CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Company Online Sales Up 500%

With the global wellness industry exploding past $7 trillion, CBDL positions itself at the intersection of CBD, mushrooms, and modern healing - delivering real results and red-hot returns.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is thrilled to announce a 500% increase in online sales this past quarter, catapulting the company into a new phase of growth as it rides the tidal wave of a rapidly expanding global wellness economy.

This milestone reflects the company's relentless focus on innovation, clean ingredients, and product efficacy. From cutting-edge CBD topicals to adaptogenic mushroom blends, CBDL is gaining significant traction in both consumer markets and investor circles.

"We're not just selling CBD anymore," said CEO Lisa Nelson. "We're creating a new category of functional wellness - one that blends the healing powers of CBD, mushrooms, and natural ingredients backed by science and built for today's lifestyles."

Positioned in the Heart of a $7 Trillion Wellness Boom

The wellness industry is booming - valued at $7.1 trillion globally, with natural health solutions like CBD and functional mushrooms taking center stage. CBDL is uniquely positioned at this intersection, offering products that tap into two of the most explosive markets in the world:

The CBD market , projected to exceed $60 billion by 2030

The functional mushroom market, expected to surpass $24 billion by 2032

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is going beyond traditional CBD by launching wellness-forward formulations that include Reishi, Lion's Mane, and Ashwagandha - powerful adaptogens known for reducing stress, improving focus, boosting immunity, and fighting inflammation. The company's line of CBD Kava & Kratom Shots is also gaining momentum as a natural alternative to caffeine, energy drinks, and synthetic stress relief.

CBDL's Momentum is Just Getting Started:

500%+ online sales growth in Q1 2025

Top-sellers: 3000MG Pain Relief Cream, CBD Kava & Kratom Shots, Mushroom Wellness Blends

Retail Expansion: Now selling on Walmart Marketplace Products available through DoorDash in select markets More e-commerce and delivery partnerships in development



Innovative Product Development: Proprietary Nano-CBD Technology for maximum bioavailability Launch of adaptogenic mushroom products including Reishi, Lion's Mane, and Ashwagandha



Domestic Production & Compliance: All products made in the USA Third-party tested for quality and consistency Clean-label ingredients, no artificial fillers



For Investors

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is not just scaling - it's setting the pace. By strategically expanding into multiple billion-dollar wellness verticals, CBDL is leveraging its momentum to build a brand that is future-proof, health-focused, and ready for mass market adoption.

With more consumers turning to plant-based, functional wellness solutions every day, CBDL stands at the forefront of a generational shift in how people approach health and healing.

For investors seeking to get in on the ground floor of the next wave in natural wellness, CBD Life Sciences Inc. is the name to watch.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) is a leading innovator in the wellness and alternative health sector, specializing in high-quality CBD and functional mushroom products designed to enhance well-being. With a commitment to scientific research and consumer safety, CBDL continues to push the boundaries of holistic health solutions, creating opportunities for exponential growth in a rapidly evolving market.

