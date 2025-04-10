WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept slightly higher in the week ended April 5th.The Labor Department said initial jobless claims inched up to 223,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 219,000. The uptick by initial jobless claims came in line economist estimates.Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average of initial jobless claims was 223,000, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised average of 223,000.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX