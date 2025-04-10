Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + EU pauses U.S. tariffs for 90 days

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 10th

  • The S&P 500 soared nine percent for its third biggest gain in 80 years after President Donald Trump's tariff tone down spurred a historic rally on Wall Street.
  • The United States adjusted its tariffs on most countries except China, and this morning, the European Union announced it would pause its countermeasures against the United States for 90 days.
  • Today begins the first of back-to-back inflation reports with forecasters anticipate consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March from February and 2.6 percent last month from a year ago.

Opening Bell
Breaking Ground celebrates 35 years of building and restoring lives across New York City!

Closing Bell
KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) marks its bicentennial and 200 years of service to clients and communities.

NYSE Logo

