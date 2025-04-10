New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + EU pauses U.S. tariffs for 90 days

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 10th

The S&P 500 soared nine percent for its third biggest gain in 80 years after President Donald Trump's tariff tone down spurred a historic rally on Wall Street.

The United States adjusted its tariffs on most countries except China, and this morning, the European Union announced it would pause its countermeasures against the United States for 90 days.

Today begins the first of back-to-back inflation reports with forecasters anticipate consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March from February and 2.6 percent last month from a year ago.

Opening Bell

Breaking Ground celebrates 35 years of building and restoring lives across New York City!

Closing Bell

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) marks its bicentennial and 200 years of service to clients and communities.

