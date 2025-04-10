BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated more than estimated earlier in the fourth quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.5 percent annually in the December quarter, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. In the second estimate, the rate of growth was 0.7 percent.The expenditure breakdown showed that household final consumption rose 3.7 percent annually in the fourth quarter, and government consumption rose by 0.1 percent.Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, showed a decline of 0.9 percent. Net exports also contributed negatively by 2.9 percent as exports fell amid an increase in imports.Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 0.5 yearly in the fourth quarter, following a 0.1 percent rise in the third quarter.Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, rebounding from a 0.1 percent contraction in the previous quarter. In the previous estimate, the rate of growth was 0.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX