OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 09.05 A.M. ET).In the GreenInnovAge Holding Corp (INNV) is up over 58% at $4.45. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) is up over 46% at $1.58. iCoreConnect Inc (ICCT) is up over 20% at $4.43. Birks Group Inc (BGI) is up over 19% at $1.25. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) is up over 18% at $1.99. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is up over 16% at $18.6. Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) is up over 15% at $4.30. Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) is up over 13% at $11.70. Avalon Globocare Corp (ALBT) is up over 10% at $4.40. Data Storage Corp (DTST) is up over 8% at $3.45.In the RedVenus Concept Inc (VERO) is down over 53% at $4.16. Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) is down over 31% at $2.42. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL) is down over 29% at $3.44. Twin Vee Powercats Co (VEEE) is down over 28% at $2.93. Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) is down over 26% at $1.22. Smart Sand Inc (SND) is down over 23% at $1.60. Citizens Inc (CIA) is down over 20% at $3.45. BeLive Holdings (BLIV) is down over 15% at $5.40. Upexi Inc (UPXI) is down over 13% at $2.24. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is down over 7% at $6.00.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX