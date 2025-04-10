NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a unit of Biocon Ltd (BIOCON), Thursday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Jobevne, a biosimilar to Bevacizumab.Bevacizumab, sold under the brand name Avastin in the U.S., is indicated to treat many types of cancers including colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma, among others.The approval of Jobevne expands Biocon Biologics' biosimilar oncology portfolio in the U.S. which also includes Ogivri and Fulphila. The company also markets Bevacizumab in Europe and Canada under the name Abevmy, the company said in a statement.In 2023, sales of bevacizumab were about $2 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX