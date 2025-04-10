DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation increased somewhat in March to the highest level in eight months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in March, following a 1.8 percent rise in February.An inflation rate at or above 2.0 percent was last seen in July 2024, the agency said.Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.3 percent annually in March, and utility costs were 2.1 percent pricier. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.9 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 2.2 percent.EU-harmonized inflation accelerated to 1.8 percent from 1.4 percent in the prior month, as estimated initially.On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.7 percent in March after rising 0.9 percent in February. The HICP also showed an increase of 0.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX