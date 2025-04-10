CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A softer-than-expected consumer price inflation update from the U.S. failed to lift market sentiment as markets turned cautious. Impact of the potential impact of the tariff hikes on inflation in the U.S. weighed on sentiment.Wall Street Futures reversed course and are trading with losses as the euphoria of a tariff pause faded. European benchmarks are trading with strong gains. Asian bourses finished trading on a heavily positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index declined further. Bond yields mostly eased. Trade war and a larger-than-expected inventory build in the U.S. dampened crude oil prices. Gold jumped close to 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading with strong gains.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 39,763.00, down 2.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,318.80, down 2.53% Germany's DAX at 20,662.25, up 4.99% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,976.13, up 3.86% France's CAC 40 at 7,197.28, up 4.87% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,862.55, up 5.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,609.00, up 9.13% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,709.60, up 4.54% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,223.64, up 1.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,681.78, up 2.06%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1127, up 1.64% GBP/USD at 1.2912, up 0.72% USD/JPY at 145.04, down 1.83% AUD/USD at 0.6184, up 0.50% USD/CAD at 1.4063, down 0.13% Dollar Index at 102.02, down 0.85%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.302%, down 2.14% Germany at 2.6090%, up 1.12% France at 3.366%, down 0.41% U.K. at 4.7520%, down 0.71% Japan at 1.338%, down 2.41%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $62.95, down 3.86%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $59.80, down 4.09%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,140.34, up 1.98%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $81,649.93, up 6.35% Ethereum at $1,588.04, up 8.98% XRP at $2.01, up 12.68% BNB at $578.21, up 4.10% Solana at $113.47, up 9.06%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX