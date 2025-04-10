LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in March to the lowest level in four months, the latest report from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.Consumer price inflation softened to 1.9 percent in March from 2.4 percent in February.Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food products also moderated to 1.9 percent in March from 2.5 percent in the prior month, as estimated.The deceleration in inflation was mainly due to a 0.1 percent slower increase in energy products compared to a 1.5 percent rise in February. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in unprocessed food products accelerated to 2.8 percent from 2.4 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent versus a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month, in line with the flash data.The EU measure of inflation eased to 1.9 percent in March from 2.5 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.7 percentCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX