COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation softened in March after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 2.0 percent increase in February.The lower inflation in March compared to February was mainly due to the significant decrease in the price of electricity, the agency said.Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 5.0 percent from 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices were 1.1 percent less expensive.Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, also eased to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 1.0 percent increase a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX