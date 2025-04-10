LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Slovenia decreased in February after rising in the previous month amid a slump in output in the mining and quarrying as well as manufacturing sectors, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.The total value of industrial production fell 2.4 percent year-on-year led by a 12.7 percent slump in output in the mining and quarrying sector.Manufacturing logged a 1.8 percent decline in output. Production in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply industry grew 12.1 percent.Production shrunk 1.5 percent from January as output in the mining and quarrying sector plummeted 14.7 percent. Manufacturing output decreased 1.8 percent. Utility industry output grew 3.6 percent.Capital goods production fell 3.0 percent month-on-month and output in the consumer goods dropped 0.7 percent. Production in the intermediate goods industry edged up 0.1 percent.Industrial turnover decreased 2.2 percent year-on-year and 1.9 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX