MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Monthly GDP estimates, industrial production and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK monthly GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent month-on-month in February, offsetting a 0.1 percent fall in January.The UK visible trade deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 17.3 billion in February from GBP 17.8 billion in the previous month.In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for March. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation softened to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent in February.Also, inflation data is due from Sweden and Romania at 2.00 AM ET.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer and harmonized prices for March. The statistical office is likely to confirm consumer price inflation of 2.3 percent for March, which was down from 3.0 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX