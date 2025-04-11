LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc (BP.L), the British energy major, said on Friday that it expects decline in reported upstream production for the first quarter compared to the earlier quarter.The company noted that it anticipates production slightly higher in oil production and operations and lower in gas and low-carbon energy, including the already announced divestments in Egypt and Trinidad.The first-quarter gas marketing and trading result is expected to be weak. In the gas and low-carbon energy segment, realizations are projected to be sequentially flat, including changes in non-Henry Hub natural gas marker prices.For the oil production and operations segment, realizations are expected to be sequentially flat, including the impact of price lags on BP's production in the Gulf of America and the UAE.Looking ahead, BP has reaffirmed its annual guidance. The Group still expects a year-on-year decline in reported upstream production with a slight drop in underlying upstream output.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX