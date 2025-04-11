DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2025 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 10-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 42.4825 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83146 CODE: MPXG LN ISIN: LU2469335298 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LN Sequence No.: 382404 EQS News ID: 2116264 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 11, 2025 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)