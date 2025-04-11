BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased slightly in March to the lowest level in five months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in March, marginally slower than the 5.0 percent stable growth in February.Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since October 2024, when prices had risen 4.7 percent.Prices for food products grew 5.0 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 3.8 percent. Costs for services were 6.9 percent more expensive.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX