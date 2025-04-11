BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence decreased for the second straight month in March, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.The consumer sentiment index dropped to -35.0 in March from -34.0 in the previous month. The expected score was -3.2.Nonetheless, the index improved from the previous year's reading of -38.0.Among the four components, three of them improved from last year's level. The index for measuring past financial situations improved to -41.5 in March from -58.0 in March 2024. Similarly, the expected financial situation index rose to -27.7 from -35.1.The survey revealed that consumers' desire to make major purchases also showed some signs of recovery in March, with the index rising to -27.7 from -35.0. Meanwhile, the economic outlook index worsened to -43.6 from -22.6.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX