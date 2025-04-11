MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain inflation eased to a five-month low in March, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday.Consumer prices gained 2.3 percent year-on-year in March, as estimated, following a 3.0 percent rise in February.Similarly, underlying inflation that strips out prices of non-processed food and energy came in at unrevised 2.0 percent, which was down from 2.2 percent a month ago.EU harmonized inflation also slowed to a five-month low in March. Inflation posted 2.2 percent compared to 2.9 percent in the previous month. The rate came in line with the estimate published on March 28.Housing, transport and leisure and culture provided the largest downward contribution to the annual rate.On a monthly basis, consumer price inflation eased to 0.1 percent from 0.4 percent in February. Nonetheless, prices increased for the sixth straight month.Meanwhile, the harmonized index of consumer prices grew at a faster rate of 0.7 percent after a 0.4 percent gain in February. Both monthly CPI and HICP figures matched preliminary estimate.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX