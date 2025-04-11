CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 10-year low of 0.8113 against the Swiss franc and more than a 3-year low of 1.1442 against the euro, from early highs of 0.8258 and 1.1247, respectively.Against the pound and the yen, the greenback dropped to a 1-week low of 1.3112 and nearly a 6-month low of 142.26 from early highs of 1.2985 and 144.15, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to a 1-week low of 0.6259, an 8-day low of 0.5812 and more than a 5-month low of 1.3882 from early highs of 0.6181, 0.5744 and 1.3958, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.79 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 141.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the aussie, 0.59 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX