WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed more than 1 percent on Friday but headed for a second weekly loss on concerns that rising U.S.-China tensions may weigh on global growth and dent fuel demand.Benchmark Brent crude futures rose over 1 percent to $63.97 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 1.2 percent at $60.80.Both benchmarks were down nearly 2 percent for the week after having slumped 11 percent in the previous week.A weaker dollar offered some support as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.China has raised tariffs on U.S. goods to 125 percent, up from 84 percent, following U.S. President Trump's hike of U.S. duties on Chinese imports to 145 percent.Tesla has stopped taking orders for its Model S and Model X on its Chinese website, according to a report by MKTNews.The advisory reportedly states that the two models that are sold in China are imported vehicles.Analysts say that the U.S.-China trade war will probably get worse before it gets better.The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised down the price of Brent crude for 2025 against the backdrop of rising oil inventories.Average Brent crude oil price for this year is expected to be $67.87 per barrel, down from the previous forecast of $74.22, according to the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook released late Thursday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX