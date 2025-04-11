BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales continued to expand strongly in February, though at the slowest pace in seven months, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.The volume of retail sales climbed 12.2 percent on a yearly basis in February, following a 12.6 percent growth in January.Further, this was the weakest growth since July last year, when sales had risen 6.1 percent.The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, softened to 14.2 percent from 15.3 percent.Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a faster pace of 13.1 percent versus a 10.5 percent increase in January. Data showed that automotive fuel sales dropped 0.5 percent.During March, online sales growth improved to 6.1 percent from 3.5 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.1 percent, slower than the 2.0 percent gain in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX