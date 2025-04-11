BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start, French stocks have turned weak on Friday as rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China outweigh President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause in tariff hikes on about 60 trade partners of the U.S. on Tuesday.After the U.S. said that Chinese goods will be taxed at 145% as against the earlier proposed levy of 125%, China's finance ministry has revealed that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% from 84%, effective Saturday (April 12). The spat between the two major economies has raised concerns of a prolonged trade war that could hurt several major economies.French President Emmanuel Macron said today that the U.S. tariff suspension offers only a 'fragile' pause in tensions - but a vital opportunity for negotiations.The benchmark CAC 40 was down 72.81 points or 1.02% at 7,053.21 a few minutes ago. The index had climbed to 7,204.60 earlier in the session, gaining nearly 80 points.Stellantis is declining 5.4% after the auto giant reported that its first-quarter shipments fell 9% compared to last year. The company said that weak consolidated shipments in the first quarter primarily reflect lower North American production and lower volume in Enlarged Europe.Safran is down 4.6% and Airbus is lower by about 4.2%. Dassault Systemes, Unibail Rodamco and Schneider Electric are down 2.6 to 4%.LVMH, Saint Gobain, TotalEnergies, Accor, Renault, Pernod Ricard, Hermes International, Bureau Veritas, Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe, Thales, Legrand, Edenred, Air Liquide, Teleperformance, ArcelorMittal and Capgemini are down 1 to 2%.Orange is gaining about 1.5%. STMicroElectronics, Danone, Engie and Carrefour are up 0.6 to 1%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX