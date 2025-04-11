IPRoyal Joins Industry Leaders at Think Global 2025 in Dublin

Company's Co-Founder Highlights Lessons Learned After Scaling to 170 Countries in Under Four Years

IPRoyal , a leading provider of residential proxies and other IP address solutions, was a featured participant at Think Global 2025 , an exclusive event hosted by Google in partnership with The Economist. Held at Google's EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, this annual, invite-only forum equips business leaders with the insights and strategies needed to thrive amid global complexities.

Centered on the theme of turning "ambition into reality," this year's event brought together industry leaders from across the region and beyond to share actionable insights and strategies for driving sustainable growth amid global uncertainty.

As one of the speakers, Mindaugas Caplinskas, Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor at IPRoyal, participated in a fireside chat during an Operational Deep-Dive session titled Your Global Lead Generation Toolkit. Mindaugas shared IPRoyal's international expansion journey, highlighting how the company has leveraged Google's tools as it entered 80 countries in just the past year alone - from selecting the right markets to enter, to reaching customers in these regions, and optimizing for profitability at scale.

"Think Global is a premier industry event, and IPRoyal is honored to have been part of such an impressive lineup of companies from across EMEA and to hear directly from Google's leadership team," said Mindaugas Caplinskas, Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor at IPRoyal. "I'm especially proud to be the first-ever speaker from the CEE region - a reflection of the growing influence of Central and Eastern European tech companies on the global stage."

Today, IPRoyal serves over 200,000 clients across more than 170 countries, powering nearly 100,000 PB of data across its proxy network. Looking ahead to further growth in 2025, Caplinskas added, "Google continues to be a key partner in our journey, playing an essential role in our growth and ongoing success."

For more information, visit IPRoyal.com .

About IPRoyal

IPRoyal is a global provider of residential, mobile, ISP, and data center proxies, committed to enabling a more open and connected internet. With a robust network spanning over 34 million IP addresses across 195 countries, IPRoyal delivers reliable, high-quality proxy solutions for online privacy, web scraping, social media management, and unrestricted internet access. Committed to ethical practices and compliance, IPRoyal prioritizes advanced data protection and operational efficiency to ensure security and reliability for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises. Dedicated to superior customer service, the company has been consistently recognized by G2, Crozdesk, and SourceForge. For more information, visit IPRoyal.com .

Media Contact

Escalate PR for IPRoyal

iproyal@escalatepr.com

1-914-610-0221

SOURCE: IPRoyal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire