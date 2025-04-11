CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The euro rose to more than a 3-year high of 1.1473 against the U.S. dollar, a 9-day high of 163.13 against the yen and nearly a 1-1/2-year high of 0.8738 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0778, 161.31 and 0.8660, respectively.The euro edged up to 0.9320 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9235.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro advanced to 2-day highs of 1.8449 and 1.9754, respectively.The euro appreciated to nearly a 5-year high of 1.5933 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.5692.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the greenback, 165.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the pound, 0.96 against the franc, 1.87 against the aussie, 2.00 against the kiwi and 1.60 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX