BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined sharply as initially estimated in February, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.The volume of industrial production dropped a working-day-adjusted 8.7 percent yearly in February, after a 3.9 percent fall a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.Production dropped in every manufacturing subsection, at the highest rate in the manufacture of electrical equipment, the agency said.Manufacturing output, which is the larger share of overall industrial production, logged a sharp contraction of 9.5 percent. Mining and quarrying production fell 4.4 percent, while the energy industry produced 12.3 percent more output.On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.3 percent in February, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in January.On an adjusted basis, industrial production also fell 8.0 percent in February compared to last year, as estimated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX