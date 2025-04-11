NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $4.157 billion, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $3.266 billion, or $2.02 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $17.739 billion from $15.136 billion last year.Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $4.157 Bln. vs. $3.266 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue: $17.739 Bln vs. $15.136 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX