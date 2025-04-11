BioStar Renewables: SED's Net Zero Forum Roundtable Discussion April 21 - 23

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2025 / The Tipping Point for Microgrids: A Path to Power Independence and Energy Optimization
Smart Energy Decisions' Net Zero Forum is taking place April 21 - 23 and BioStar's CCO, David Smart will be hosting a microgrid-focused roundtable discussion and meeting with some very exciting companies!
A Path to Power Independence & Energy Optimization
Join the energy leaders defining the next era of distributed generation. Learn how to evaluate your organization's fit for a microgrid, capitalize on incentives, and take the first step toward energy independence.
New to Smart Energy Decisions programming? Learn more at the Net Zero Forum today!
Smart Energy Decisions | Net Zero Forum
