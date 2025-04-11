Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Blume, the beloved Canadian clean skincare brand dedicated to revolutionizing self-care for acne-prone and sensitive skin, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its newest lip innovation: Superbalm Lip Tint in Toffee. This delectable addition to Blume's cult-favorite Superbalm line boasts a comforting, nostalgic toffee flavor and an intensely hydrating formula, promising to become a must-have for lip care enthusiasts. The Superbalm Lip Tint in Toffee is available now, exclusively at Sephora Canada stores nationwide and online at sephora.ca and blume.com.

This exciting launch is further amplified by a dynamic new partnership with prominent Canadian content creator, actress, and entrepreneur, Spencer Barbosa. Spencer, a powerful and authentic voice for Gen Z with a remarkable following of over 10 million, has officially joined the Blume family as both a brand partner and investor. This strategic alliance underscores Blume's commitment to connecting with its core audience through genuine relationships and shared values.

"Partnering with Blume has been one of the most exciting moves of my career so far-not just as a creator, but as an investor. I've been a fan of their products for a while now, and everything they stand for aligns with what I believe in: clean, effective skincare, real conversations around confidence, and building something meaningful. The new Toffee Lip Balm is literally my new favorite thing-hydrating, nostalgic, and smells like the coziest dessert ever. I'm so proud to be part of this launch and can't wait to keep growing with the Blume team."

The synergy between Blume and Spencer Barbosa extends beyond a shared passion for skincare. Rooted in Canadian heritage, both Blume and Spencer foster a strong sense of community and are deeply committed to providing young individuals with clean, effective products presented in a joyful, inclusive, and transparent manner. This collaboration signifies a powerful movement within the Canadian beauty landscape, celebrating homegrown ingenuity and fostering genuine skin confidence.

Blume's Superbalm Toffee Lip Tint is a luxurious, butter-soft treatment meticulously crafted with nourishing natural butters and a collagen-boosting peptide complex. Encased in a convenient soft-squeeze tube, it delivers enduring moisture and a subtle, delightful candy-shop aroma without compromising Blume's unwavering clean beauty standards. True to the brand's ethos, the Toffee Lip Balm is dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, and thoughtfully formulated for even the most sensitive skin.

"This partnership with Spencer and the launch of our Toffee Lip Balm at Sephora Canada marks an incredibly exciting chapter for Blume," say co-founders Taran and Bunny Ghatrora. "Spencer's authentic voice and dedication to her community perfectly align with our mission. Launching our new Toffee Lip Balm at Sephora Canada feels like a significant milestone for Blume as well," states Taran Ghatrora, co-founder and CEO of Blume. "As a Canadian-founded and female-led brand, collaborating with Spencer, another incredibly talented and proudly Canadian voice, is a dream come true. This partnership is a testament to the strength of local talent and reinforces that Canadian beauty brands are poised to lead and innovate on a global scale."

This latest launch solidifies Blume's growing prominence as a leading emerging clean beauty brand within Sephora Canada. The brand resonates deeply with a powerful community of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers who prioritize product efficacy, ingredient transparency, and a brand ethos that aligns with their values.

The Blume Superbalm Toffee Lip Squeeze is available for purchase now in-store and online at Sephora Canada (sephora.ca) and directly through Blume's website (blume.com).

##





Photo Credit: BLUME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11591/247747_726c333684ddea25_006full.jpg





Photo Credit: BLUME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11591/247747_726c333684ddea25_002full.jpg





Photo Credit: BLUME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11591/247747_726c333684ddea25_003full.jpg





Photo Credit: BLUME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11591/247747_726c333684ddea25_004full.jpg





Photo Credit: BLUME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11591/247747_726c333684ddea25_005full.jpg





Photo Credit: BLUME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11591/247747_726c333684ddea25_007full.jpg





Photo Credit: BLUME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11591/247747_726c333684ddea25_008full.jpg





Photo Credit: BLUME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11591/247747_726c333684ddea25_009full.jpg

ABOUT BLUME:

Blume is a Canadian clean skincare brand with a mission to make the next generation of beauty radically inclusive. Recognized for its effective and gentle formulations specifically designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, Blume seamlessly blends transparency, community engagement, and science-backed ingredients to empower young people to embrace their natural beauty and feel confident in their skin journey.

ABOUT SPENCER BARBOSA:

Spencer Barbosa is a highly influential Canadian content creator, actress, and entrepreneur who has cultivated a thriving community of over 10 million followers across various social media platforms. As a prominent voice championing confidence, self-love, and authenticity, Spencer is redefining online engagement and now, as an investor in Blume, is actively contributing to shaping the future of the Canadian beauty industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247747

SOURCE: Blume