WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the first time, testing of higher enriched fuel has started in a U.S. commercial reactor.The Energy Department announced that Southern Nuclear recently loaded a new higher enriched nuclear fuel into a commercial reactor for irradiation testing.This is the first time fuel enriched above 5 percent will be irradiated in a U.S. commercial reactor.The higher enrichment levels allow the fuel to last longer and operate at increased power levels - potentially leading to additional reliable power production at nuclear power plants across the country.The advanced fuel was developed through the U.S. Department of Energy Accident Tolerant Fuel Program to help improve fuel cycle safety and lower operational costs. Southern Nuclear recently loaded four lead test assemblies containing Westinghouse Electric Company's ADOPT fuel pellets into the Vogtle Unit 2 reactor in Waynesboro, GA.The new fuel is enriched up to 6 weight percent of uranium-235 - the main fissile isotope that produces energy during a chain reaction and could be a game-changer for the industry.Commercial reactors currently operate on fuel that typically ranges between 3 and 5 percent enrichment.The higher enriched fuel could help extend operation cycles from 18 to 24 months, allow for higher power output, and lead to less waste generated over the life of the reactor. 'This achievement is a significant step forward for not only the resiliency of the entire U.S. operating fleet, but future nuclear technologies,' said Pete Sena, Southern Nuclear Chairman, President and CEO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX