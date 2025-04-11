Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11
[11.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.04.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,054,562.00
USD
0
37,598,236.93
7.4385
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
11.04.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,615,232.00
EUR
0
20,626,700.00
5.7055
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
11.04.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
19,253,863.68
9.9502
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
11.04.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
4,870,141.76
7.8961