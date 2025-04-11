Anzeige
11.04.2025 15:50 Uhr
Cascale: The Path Forward on Tariffs Starts With Better Buying

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2025 / In this latest blog, Lindsay Wright, Director, Communications and Strategic Partnerships, Better Buying, explains why better buying practices are no longer optional but essential. With new tariffs threatening jobs and stability in countries like Vietnam and Cambodia, Wright highlights the need for responsible, long-term partnership between buyers and suppliers has never been more urgent. She draws lessons from the pandemic, outlining what brands, retailers, and suppliers can do right now to navigate this moment - from transparent communication to honoring commitments and co-creating solutions.

Read the full blog, titled: The Path Forward on Tariffs Starts with Better Buying

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



