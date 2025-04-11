CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained volatile amidst the persisting tensions on the trade front, especially between U.S. and China.Meanwhile, data released just a while ago showed factory gate prices in the U.S. unexpectedly decreasing month-over-month in March. The data revealed the first decline in producer price inflation since October 2023.Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian bourses finished trading on a mixed note.The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded after touching a 3-year low. Bond yields are moving on a mixed basis. Trade tensions kept crude oil prices subdued. Gold jumped more than 2 percent to touch a 2-year high. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 39,667.00, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,283.80, up 0.30% Germany's DAX at 20,397.11, down 0.93% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,976.12, up 0.79% France's CAC 40 at 7,117.79, down 0.12% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,797.65, down 0.44% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,585.58, down 2.96% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,646.50, down 0.82% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,238.23, up 0.45% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,914.69, up 1.13%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1380, up 1.71% GBP/USD at 1.3093, up 0.99% USD/JPY at 142.92, down 1.09% AUD/USD at 0.6274, up 0.84% USD/CAD at 1.3847, down 0.95% Dollar Index at 99.74, down 1.12%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.527%, up 3.07% Germany at 2.5055%, down 3.04% France at 3.321%, down 0.92% U.K. at 4.7645%, up 2.59% Japan at 1.295%, down 4.57%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $63.10, down 0.36%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $59.80, down 0.45%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,260.94, up 2.63%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $82,146.40, up 0.55% Ethereum at $1,559.05, down 1.84% XRP at $1.99, down 0.66% BNB at $581.70, up 0.60% Solana at $118.94, up 4.81%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX