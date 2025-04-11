Kengyi Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. Launches NLP Motorcycles' Flagship Models at 2025 Beijing Expo

BEIJING, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Motorcycles, a global luxury motorcycle brand, premiered its high-performance flagship models-DEVILS ST Series and ULTAIL GL Series-at the 2025 Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition (Booth H12, Hall W2). This debut underscores NLP's "compliant production + premium customization" approach, overcoming traditional modification restrictions to deliver legal, high-performance, and personalized solutions for riders worldwide, redefining premium motorcycle value.

Core Innovation: Compliance Meets Customization

NLP's motorcycles adhere to the WMI global certification system and 3C standards, produced in overseas-owned factories to ensure nationwide registration compliance, eliminating regional regulatory hurdles. By engineering vehicles to transcend China's "1087" modification limits, NLP resolves compatibility and post-sales challenges, enabling "legal customization, worry-free riding."

Brand Vision: Freedom Beyond Boundaries

NLP asserts: "Riding freedom must transcend policies, costs, or technical barriers. We empower riders to fuse technology and artistry, transforming motorcycles into extensions of their identity."

Strategic Impact: Redefining Luxury Mobility

NLP pioneers road-legal luxury customization, merging performance with exclusivity while shifting consumer behavior from standardized purchases to "personalized mobility ecosystems." It establishes scalable technical and commercial benchmarks for global custom markets.

About NLP Motorcycles

NLP reimagines riding culture through cutting-edge engineering and design, offering compliant vehicles, bespoke customization, and lifecycle services to advance industry legalization, personalization, and sustainability.

