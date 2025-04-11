Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2

Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,110 Euro
-0,040
-3,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1001,21019:52
Dow Jones News
11.04.2025 18:45 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Apr-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      146,467 
Highest price paid per share:         100.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          97.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.2022p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,732,540 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,732,540) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      99.2022p                    146,467

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1713              98.40           08:57:30         00332098425TRLO1     XLON 
1872              98.20           08:57:30         00332098426TRLO1     XLON 
220              98.60           09:00:13         00332099989TRLO1     XLON 
701              98.60           09:00:13         00332099990TRLO1     XLON 
778              98.60           09:00:23         00332100095TRLO1     XLON 
10               98.60           09:01:39         00332100898TRLO1     XLON 
374              98.60           09:01:39         00332100899TRLO1     XLON 
145              98.90           09:01:39         00332100900TRLO1     XLON 
882              98.90           09:01:54         00332101092TRLO1     XLON 
86               98.60           09:05:25         00332103077TRLO1     XLON 
345              98.80           09:16:05         00332109427TRLO1     XLON 
530              98.80           09:16:05         00332109428TRLO1     XLON 
300              98.80           09:18:32         00332111434TRLO1     XLON 
200              98.80           09:18:47         00332111551TRLO1     XLON 
500              98.80           09:19:12         00332111913TRLO1     XLON 
900              98.80           09:19:27         00332112216TRLO1     XLON 
200              98.70           09:21:33         00332113441TRLO1     XLON 
741              98.70           09:21:33         00332113442TRLO1     XLON 
700              98.40           09:23:00         00332114354TRLO1     XLON 
216              98.40           09:23:00         00332114355TRLO1     XLON 
136              98.10           09:25:30         00332116071TRLO1     XLON 
883              98.20           09:29:33         00332119192TRLO1     XLON 
920              97.90           09:33:20         00332122341TRLO1     XLON 
913              97.50           09:41:48         00332126752TRLO1     XLON 
866              97.50           09:43:29         00332127617TRLO1     XLON 
915              97.40           09:43:32         00332127660TRLO1     XLON 
325              97.40           09:45:40         00332128918TRLO1     XLON 
566              97.40           09:45:40         00332128919TRLO1     XLON 
888              97.60           10:00:04         00332137114TRLO1     XLON 
897              97.80           10:45:20         00332162194TRLO1     XLON 
916              97.80           10:47:24         00332163275TRLO1     XLON 
34               98.00           10:49:15         00332164293TRLO1     XLON 
395              97.90           10:53:15         00332166348TRLO1     XLON 
489              97.90           10:53:15         00332166349TRLO1     XLON 
933              99.00           11:10:31         00332168503TRLO1     XLON 
934              99.60           11:40:45         00332169757TRLO1     XLON 
904              99.30           11:50:34         00332169841TRLO1     XLON 
862              99.10           12:16:03         00332170343TRLO1     XLON 
16               99.10           12:31:47         00332170695TRLO1     XLON 
908              98.60           12:47:01         00332170991TRLO1     XLON 
724              98.60           12:47:01         00332170989TRLO1     XLON 
886              98.60           12:47:01         00332170990TRLO1     XLON 
892              98.60           12:49:55         00332171013TRLO1     XLON 
37               98.60           12:49:55         00332171014TRLO1     XLON 
2155              98.60           12:49:55         00332171015TRLO1     XLON 
198              98.60           12:49:55         00332171016TRLO1     XLON 
2155              98.60           12:49:55         00332171017TRLO1     XLON 
979              98.60           12:49:55         00332171018TRLO1     XLON 
200              99.60           13:19:26         00332171453TRLO1     XLON 
907              99.60           13:23:09         00332171522TRLO1     XLON 
907              99.50           13:30:01         00332171588TRLO1     XLON 
917              100.00          13:48:02         00332172226TRLO1     XLON 
265              99.80           13:48:04         00332172228TRLO1     XLON 
901              99.80           14:09:20         00332172694TRLO1     XLON 
333              99.70           14:09:24         00332172711TRLO1     XLON 
546              99.70           14:09:24         00332172712TRLO1     XLON 
876              99.30           14:18:06         00332172935TRLO1     XLON 
38               99.50           14:27:22         00332173736TRLO1     XLON 
459              99.50           14:27:22         00332173737TRLO1     XLON 
74               99.50           14:27:22         00332173738TRLO1     XLON 
941              99.40           14:27:23         00332173740TRLO1     XLON 
218              99.10           14:29:26         00332173792TRLO1     XLON 
403              99.10           14:29:26         00332173793TRLO1     XLON 
152              99.10           14:32:42         00332173972TRLO1     XLON 
60               99.10           14:32:44         00332173975TRLO1     XLON 
900              99.10           14:32:44         00332173976TRLO1     XLON 
30               99.10           14:32:49         00332173984TRLO1     XLON 
901              99.90           14:39:43         00332174615TRLO1     XLON 
860              100.00          14:39:43         00332174616TRLO1     XLON 
936              99.70           14:40:07         00332174643TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2- 

905              99.30           14:40:46         00332174665TRLO1     XLON 
540              99.50           14:43:07         00332174780TRLO1     XLON 
775              100.00          14:46:13         00332175072TRLO1     XLON 
36               100.00          14:46:13         00332175073TRLO1     XLON 
43               100.00          14:46:18         00332175089TRLO1     XLON 
889              100.00          14:51:00         00332175545TRLO1     XLON 
2063              100.00          14:51:00         00332175546TRLO1     XLON 
918              100.00          15:00:00         00332176098TRLO1     XLON 
879              99.60           15:01:50         00332176185TRLO1     XLON 
872              99.40           15:02:04         00332176214TRLO1     XLON 
872              99.30           15:03:45         00332176352TRLO1     XLON 
862              99.10           15:04:40         00332176375TRLO1     XLON 
873              99.90           15:07:37         00332176500TRLO1     XLON 
716              99.90           15:07:37         00332176501TRLO1     XLON 
934              100.00          15:11:15         00332176836TRLO1     XLON 
861              100.00          15:11:15         00332176837TRLO1     XLON 
386              100.00          15:11:15         00332176838TRLO1     XLON 
33               100.00          15:11:20         00332176843TRLO1     XLON 
861              100.00          15:11:37         00332176863TRLO1     XLON 
861              100.00          15:11:51         00332176877TRLO1     XLON 
416              100.00          15:11:51         00332176878TRLO1     XLON 
861              100.00          15:11:51         00332176879TRLO1     XLON 
41               100.00          15:11:51         00332176880TRLO1     XLON 
25               100.00          15:12:26         00332176906TRLO1     XLON 
857              99.70           15:14:20         00332177046TRLO1     XLON 
818              99.60           15:16:31         00332177195TRLO1     XLON 
859              99.40           15:19:04         00332177276TRLO1     XLON 
928              99.30           15:20:11         00332177319TRLO1     XLON 
4000              99.20           15:20:11         00332177320TRLO1     XLON 
4000              99.20           15:20:11         00332177321TRLO1     XLON 
2817              99.20           15:20:11         00332177322TRLO1     XLON 
1183              99.20           15:20:11         00332177323TRLO1     XLON 
935              99.20           15:21:36         00332177459TRLO1     XLON 
4000              99.20           15:21:36         00332177460TRLO1     XLON 
1565              99.20           15:21:36         00332177461TRLO1     XLON 
935              99.20           15:21:36         00332177462TRLO1     XLON 
3065              99.20           15:21:36         00332177463TRLO1     XLON 
885              99.20           15:21:41         00332177470TRLO1     XLON 
3435              99.20           15:21:41         00332177472TRLO1     XLON 
903              99.10           15:21:41         00332177471TRLO1     XLON 
904              98.80           15:22:28         00332177575TRLO1     XLON 
910              98.60           15:22:28         00332177576TRLO1     XLON 
25000             99.00           15:23:29         00332177783TRLO1     XLON 
880              99.20           15:29:11         00332177970TRLO1     XLON 
880              99.20           15:29:11         00332177971TRLO1     XLON 
35               99.20           15:29:13         00332177972TRLO1     XLON 
376              99.90           15:33:44         00332178219TRLO1     XLON 
5000              99.90           15:33:51         00332178225TRLO1     XLON 
978              99.90           15:33:51         00332178226TRLO1     XLON 
200              99.90           15:33:54         00332178228TRLO1     XLON 
5000              99.90           15:34:01         00332178231TRLO1     XLON 
906              99.90           15:34:26         00332178241TRLO1     XLON 
528              99.90           15:34:32         00332178242TRLO1     XLON 
520              99.90           15:34:32         00332178243TRLO1     XLON 
35               99.80           15:35:25         00332178292TRLO1     XLON 
857              99.70           15:37:24         00332178372TRLO1     XLON 
59               99.60           15:39:30         00332178466TRLO1     XLON 
897              99.40           15:40:20         00332178497TRLO1     XLON 
905              100.20          15:52:04         00332179105TRLO1     XLON 
910              100.00          15:52:10         00332179109TRLO1     XLON 
919              99.80           15:56:19         00332179519TRLO1     XLON 
1664              100.20          16:02:27         00332180114TRLO1     XLON 
905              100.00          16:03:59         00332180176TRLO1     XLON 
52               100.00          16:06:50         00332180351TRLO1     XLON 
992              100.00          16:07:54         00332180461TRLO1     XLON 
931              99.80           16:11:09         00332180627TRLO1     XLON 
858              99.50           16:13:18         00332180758TRLO1     XLON 
195              99.50           16:14:47         00332180889TRLO1     XLON 
901              99.40           16:15:26         00332180940TRLO1     XLON 
600              99.50           16:19:32         00332181222TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  382444 
EQS News ID:  2116610 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2116610&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
