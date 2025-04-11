DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: 2025, 1ST QUARTER RESULTS

Press release

Paris, 2025 April 11

2025, 1st quarter results

-- Housing: Volume orders up 6.0%

-- Very solid financial structure: Positive net cash(a) of EUR376.1M

-- Proposed dividend for 2024 of EUR2.20 per share

-- Main elements of commercial activity

? Total orders: EUR 252.6 M incl. VAT

Of which housing: EUR252.1M incl. VAT for 1,190 units

? Housing Take-up rate: 3.8 months(b)

-- Key financial data

? Revenue: EUR250.1M

Including Housing: EUR205.6M

? Gross Housing margin: EUR49.2M

? COI (EBIT): EUR19.3M

? EBIT margin(c): 7.7%

? Attributable net income: EUR11,6M

? Net cash(a): EUR376.1 m

-- Key growth indicators

? Total backlog: EUR2,456.6 m excl. VAT

Of which housing: EUR1983.4M excl. VAT

? Housing portfolio: 31,180 units

Kaufman & Broad SA today announces its results for the 1st quarter of fiscal 2025 (from 2024, December 1st to 2025, February 28).

Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, said:

'In the 1st quarter, Kaufman & Broad posted a 6.0% increase in orders by volume. Orders in value for the quarter remained stable due to the product mix. At the same time, the housing market declined by an estimated 6 % (d).

The continued increase in the number of individual buyers, which accounted for 21% of total orders, compared to 14% in the 1st quarter of 2024, offset the withdrawal of blocks. The share of investors rose slightly despite the repeal of the Pinel system at the end of 2024.

The Take-up rate of 3.8 months is still significantly lower than that of the market, estimated at over 23 months(e).

In addition, a 12,000 sq. m. office conversion project in Courbevoie was acquired in March, and Kaufman & Broad was awarded an operation to regenerate brownfield sites in Nanterre, representing a total of 21,050 sq. m. to be developed over the next three years.

Housing demand still buoyant and a return to reason on the part of the major real estate operators should support Kaufman & Broad's business over the next few years.

In commercial real estate, the Austerlitz project (A7/A8) continues in line with the announced timetable

The Managed Residences business continued to expand by combining quality housing with realism on rents, allowing occupancy rates to be reconciled with profitability. Néoresid, a subsidiary dedicated to the management of student residences, is positioned on three new residences representing more than 500 rooms, bringing the total number in operation to around 3,000 by 2028.

Regarding the portfolio of five senior residences representing approximately 500 units managed by Cosy Diem, the increase in occupancy rates is in line with our forecasts.

In terms of reducing carbon emissions, the SBTI has validated the reinforcement of Kaufman & Broad's target of a 46.2% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2030 compared to the reference year 2019.

The financial structure is very solid. At the end of February 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 482.7 million euros, which will make it possible to repay the 100 million euros EuroPP bond maturing in mid-May. The positive net cash position (a) was 376.1 million euros, of which around 200 million will be used for the Austerlitz project, scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Lastly, Kaufman & Broad has 200 million euros in unused RCF lines to date, bringing its financial capacity to more than 576 million euros while benefiting from an Investment grade rating of 'BBB -' from Fitch Rating.

The current severe disruptions in the political and macroeconomic environments are fuelling uncertainties. Although in mid-April Kaufman & Broad did not see any particular pressure on its key sales indicators, such as orders, acquisition of prospects, withdrawal rates or time-to-market, the group remains attentive to a possible deterioration in economic conditions over the coming months.

The outlook set in January for the whole of 2025 is maintained: Revenue are expected to increase by around 5%. The Operating Margin rate or EBIT rate is expected to be between 7.5% and 8% and net cash should remain significant after taking into account the repayment of the May 2025 maturity of 100 million euros of EuroPP debt and the payment of a dividend of nearly 43 million euros for the 2024 financial year, or EUR2.20 per share, submitted for approval to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 6. '

-- Sales Activity

-- Housing Segment

At the end of February 2025, housing orders amounted to EUR252.1 million (including VAT), compared to EUR252.7 million compared to the same period in 2024. In volume terms, they stood at 1,190 homes in 2025, up 6.0% from 1,023 in 2024.

The Take-up rate for programmes was 3.8 months at February 28, 2025 (over 3 months), a slight decrease compared to the same period in 2024 (4.1 months).

The commercial offering, with 96 % of units located in tight areas (A, ABIS and B1), amounted to 1,518 units at 2025 February 28 (1,517 units at the end of February 2024).

Customer Breakdown

Orders in value (including VAT) for first time buyers accounted for 23% of sales, compared to 12% over the same period in 2024. First quarter 2025 sales accounted for 8% of sales, which was also 8% in 2024.

Orders made to investors accounted for 10% of sales, compared with 9% at the end of February 2024. Block sales accounted for 59% of orders in value (including VAT), compared with 72% over the same period in 2024.

-- Commercial Property

As of February 28, 2025, the commercial property recorded net orders of EUR0.5 million (including VAT) compared to EUR1.6 million (including VAT) for the same period in 2024.

Kaufman & Broad currently has on marketing or to sign 55,500 Sq. m of office space and approximately 144,600 Sq. m of logistics space. The group has 49,300 Sq. m of office space and approximately 26,600 Sq. m of logistics space under study. In addition, 116,600 Sq. m of office space and nearly 12,700 Sq. m of logistics are currently under construction. Finally, the company has nearly 13,500 Sq. m of office space to be built in DPM (delegated project management).

-- Leading indicators of business activity and growth

As of February 28, 2025, Backlog housing stood at EUR1,983.4 million (excluding VAT) compared to EUR1,993.3 million euros (excluding VAT) for the same period in 2024 and represented 26.0 months of business compared to 25.8 months of business at the end of February 2024. As of February 28, 2025, Kaufman & Broad had 109 housing programmes under marketing, representing 1,518 housing units (126 programmes and 1,517 housing units as at the end of February 2023).

The housing land portfolio represents 31,180 units and is down 4.6% compared to the end of February 2024 (32,684 units). At the end of February 2024, it represented over 5 years of business.

In addition, 85% of the housing portfolio is located in tight areas, representing 26,465 housing units as of February 28, 2025.

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the group plans to launch 31 new programmes for 1,958 units, of which 7 in the Paris area representing 627 units and 24 in the Regions representing 1,331 units.

As of February 28, 2025, the Commercial Property Backlog amounted to EUR473.1 million excluding VAT compared to EUR 592.8 million excluding VAT for the same period in 2024.

-- Financial performance

-- Activity

Total sales amounted to EUR250.1 million (excluding VAT), compared to EUR228.0 million in the same period in 2024.

Housing revenue amounted to EUR205.6 million (excluding VAT), up 4.3% from EUR197.2 million (excluding VAT) in 2024. It represents 82.2% of the total group's revenue.

Revenue from the Apartments business was EUR195.1 million (excluding VAT) (vs. EUR181.7 million euros (excluding VAT) at end February 2024). Revenue for the Commercial Property division was EUR40.3 million (excluding VAT), compared to EUR27.2 million (excluding VAT) over the same period in 2024. Other activities generated revenues of EUR4.1 million (excluding VAT) (including EUR2.4 million in revenues from the operation of student residences) compared to EUR3.7 million (excluding VAT) (including EUR2.0 million in revenues from the operation of student residences).

-- Profitability data

At February 28, 2025, gross profit amounted to EUR49.2 million, compared with EUR45.9 million in the same period in 2024. The gross margin was 19.7% compared to 20.1% in the same period of 2024.

Current operating expenses amounted to EUR29.8 million (11.9% of sales), compared to EUR29.1 million in the same period in 2024 (12.8% of sales). Current operating income amounted to EUR19.3 million compared to EUR16.8 million in 2023. Operating Margin stood at 7.7%, compared with 7.4% in 2024.

At the end of February 2025, consolidated net income amounted to EUR14.5 million, compared with the same period in 2024 when it amounted to EUR14.3 million. Non-controlling interests amounted to EUR2.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with EUR3.2 million in 2024.

Attributable Net income was EUR11.6 million compared with EUR11.0 million in 2024.

-- Financial structure and liquidity

