BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The franc climbed to more than a 5-month high of 176.48 against the yen, 2-1/2-year high of 1.0612 against the pound and a 13-1/2-year high of 0.8099 against the greenback.The franc recovered to 0.9224 against the euro. This may be compared to an early nearly 5-month high of 0.9219.The currency may find upside target around 180.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the pound, 0.78 against the greenback and 0.92 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX