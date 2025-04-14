F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: European Commission approves Roche's Columvi as the first bispecific antibody for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after initial therapy

Approval based on Phase III STARGLO study where Columvi in combination with chemotherapy showed a 41% reduction in the risk of death compared to MabThera/Rituxan plus chemotherapy 1,2

DLBCL is an aggressive cancer with a high risk of progression meaning urgent and effective treatments are needed for people who relapse or have refractory disease

This Columvi regimen offers a much needed off-the-shelf and fixed-duration treatment option for those ineligible for transplant



Basel, 14 April 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that the European Commission has approved Columvi® (glofitamab) in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). With this approval, this Columvi combination is the first bispecific antibody regimen available for people with DLBCL in Europe whose cancer has returned or for those who did not respond to initial treatment. In July 2023, Columvi received a conditional marketing authorisation to treat people with R/R DLBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. In addition to today's approval, a condition to convert the existing marketing authorisation to a regular approval has been fulfilled.

"Columvi is the first treatment of its kind to improve survival outcomes for people with DLBCL whose cancer has returned after first-line therapy," said Levi Garraway, MD, PhD, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. "With this approval, Columvi can now benefit patients even earlier in their treatment, adding to its existing value as an important treatment for DLBCL."

"People with R/R DLBCL not eligible for ASCT represent a challenging population, especially those with primary refractory disease or early relapse whose need for a readily accessible and effective therapy is insufficiently addressed globally," said Franck Morschhauser, MD, PhD, Professor of Haematology, University Hospital Lille and STARGLO study investigator. "This new Columvi combination is immediately available if a patient's cancer returns or doesn't respond to first-line therapy, which is a welcome addition to manage DLBCL."

Approval is based on results from the pivotal phase III STARGLO study, where Columvi in combination with GemOx demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) improvement versus MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab) and GemOx (R-GemOx) in people with R/R DLBCL.1,2 In the primary analysis (conducted after a median follow-up of 11.3 months), there was a 41% reduction in the risk of death in patients treated with Columvi plus GemOx versus R-GemOx (hazard ratio [HR]=0.59, 95% CI: 0.40-0.89, p=0.011). The Columvi combination also met its key secondary endpoints, with a 63% reduction in risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival, PFS) compared to R-GemOx (HR=0.37; 95% CI: 0.25-0.55, p<0.0001).1,2 Follow-up analyses were conducted after all patients had completed therapy (median follow-up of 20.7 months), showing a 25.5 month median OS for people treated with the Columvi combination, nearly double what was seen for people treated with R-GemOx at 12.9 months (HR=0.62, 95% CI: 0.43-0.88).1,2 Additionally, more than twice as many patients experienced a complete response (58.5% versus 25.3% respectively, with a difference of 33.2% [95% CI: 20.9-45.5]).1,2 Safety of the combination was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines.1,2

DLBCL is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of lymphoma and is one of the most prevalent types of blood cancer among adults. In Europe, an estimated 38,000 people are diagnosed with DLBCL each year.3,4 Approximately four out of ten DLBCL patients will relapse after first-line treatment and the majority of patients who require subsequent lines of therapy have poor outcomes.5,6

Whilst second-line treatment advances have been made, challenges with the accessibility of existing medicines and the aggressive nature of DLBCL underscores the urgent need for immediately available treatment options that can control the disease and improve survival.7 Columvi in combination with GemOx offers an 'off-the-shelf' treatment regimen, readily available for infusion in any setting, meaning patients can avoid delays in starting their next treatment. Columvi is also designed to be given for a fixed period offering a target end date for people's course of therapy and the possibility of a treatment-free period after completion.

Columvi, along with Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab), is part of Roche's industry-leading CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody programme. Together with the clinical development of off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR T-therapies, Roche aims to provide tailored treatment options that suit the diverse needs, preferences, and experiences of people with blood cancers and healthcare systems.

About the STARGLO study

The STARGLO study [GO41944; NCT04408638] is a phase III, multicentre, open-label, randomised study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Columvi® (glofitamab) in combination with gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (GemOx) versus MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab) in combination with GemOx in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior line of therapy and who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplant, or who have received two or more prior lines of therapy. Preclinical research indicated an increased antitumour effect when combining Columvi with GemOx over GemOx alone, so the STARGLO study was initiated to further explore the potential complementary effects of the treatment combination. Outcome measures include overall survival (primary endpoint), progression-free survival, complete response rate, objective response rate, duration of objective response (secondary endpoints), and safety and tolerability.

About Columvi® (glofitamab)

Columvi is a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD3 on the surface of T cells and CD20 on the surface of B cells. Columvi was designed with a novel 2:1 structural format. This T-cell engaging bispecific antibody is engineered to have one region that binds to CD3, a protein on T cells, a type of immune cell, and two regions that bind to CD20, a protein on B cells, which can be healthy or malignant. This dual-targeting brings the T cell in close proximity to the B cell, activating the release of cancer cell-killing proteins from the T cell. Columvi is part of Roche's broad and industry-leading CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody clinical development programme that also includes Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab), which aims to provide tailored treatment options that suit the diverse needs, preferences, and experiences of people with blood cancers and healthcare systems. Roche is investigating Columvi as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and mantle cell lymphoma.

As part of Roche's efforts to elevate treatment standards in the earlier stages of DLBCL, where there is the best opportunity to improve long-term outcomes and prevent relapse, Columvi is also being investigated in combination with Polivy®].

About diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

DLBCL is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and the most common form, accounting for about one in three cases of NHL.3 Approximately 160,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with DLBCL each year.3,8 While it is generally responsive to treatment in the frontline, as many as 40% of people will relapse or have refractory disease, at which time salvage therapy options are limited and survival is short.5,6 Improving treatments earlier in the course of the disease and providing much needed alternative options could help to improve long-term outcomes.

About Roche in haematology

Roche has been developing medicines for people with malignant and non-malignant blood diseases for more than 25 years; our experience and knowledge in this therapeutic area runs deep. Today, we are investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to patients across a wide range of haematologic diseases. Our approved medicines include MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab), Gazyva®/Gazyvaro® (obinutuzumab), Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin), Venclexta®/Venclyxto® (venetoclax) in collaboration with AbbVie, Hemlibra® (emicizumab), PiaSky® (crovalimab), Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab) and Columvi® (glofitamab). Our pipeline of investigational haematology medicines includes T-cell engaging bispecific antibody cevostamab, targeting both FcRH5 and CD3 and Tecentriq® (atezolizumab). Our scientific expertise, combined with the breadth of our portfolio and pipeline, also provides a unique opportunity to develop combination regimens that aim to improve the lives of patients even further.



About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



