Montag, 14.04.2025
Glencore investiert 6,93 Milliarden US-Dollar in Tecks Kohlesparte
Dow Jones News
14.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
106 Leser



Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 11 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            47,476 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            247.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            238.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            244.7598p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,363,309 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,683,141.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,476

Volume weighted average price (pence): 244.7598

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
974                245.00      08:48:24          00074788158TRLO0      XLON 
29                245.00      08:48:24          00074788159TRLO0      XLON 
413                246.20      08:48:24          00074788160TRLO0      XLON 
264                246.20      08:48:24          00074788161TRLO0      XLON 
355                246.20      08:48:24          00074788162TRLO0      XLON 
21                246.20      08:48:24          00074788163TRLO0      XLON 
153                246.40      08:48:24          00074788164TRLO0      XLON 
154                246.60      08:48:24          00074788165TRLO0      XLON 
133                246.80      08:48:24          00074788166TRLO0      XLON 
705                247.20      08:48:24          00074788167TRLO0      XLON 
1051               244.60      08:51:07          00074788268TRLO0      XLON 
156                244.60      08:51:19          00074788271TRLO0      XLON 
8                 244.60      08:51:19          00074788272TRLO0      XLON 
1105               244.20      08:56:49          00074788588TRLO0      XLON 
1186               243.60      09:00:00          00074788959TRLO0      XLON 
646                243.20      09:00:50          00074789109TRLO0      XLON 
350                243.20      09:00:50          00074789110TRLO0      XLON 
1117               243.20      09:02:02          00074789162TRLO0      XLON 
1134               243.20      09:02:02          00074789163TRLO0      XLON 
870                243.00      09:02:02          00074789164TRLO0      XLON 
288                243.20      09:02:02          00074789165TRLO0      XLON 
1236               243.00      09:07:01          00074789492TRLO0      XLON 
1078               242.60      09:15:37          00074789810TRLO0      XLON 
1135               241.20      09:25:02          00074790142TRLO0      XLON 
883                240.40      09:32:18          00074790332TRLO0      XLON 
308                240.40      09:32:18          00074790333TRLO0      XLON 
1185               239.20      09:40:42          00074790806TRLO0      XLON 
1094               239.60      09:51:28          00074791057TRLO0      XLON 
1065               239.00      09:56:05          00074791193TRLO0      XLON 
333                238.80      10:09:28          00074791516TRLO0      XLON 
862                238.80      10:09:28          00074791517TRLO0      XLON 
113                240.00      10:37:24          00074792473TRLO0      XLON 
913                240.00      10:37:24          00074792474TRLO0      XLON 
1001               241.60      10:51:10          00074792931TRLO0      XLON 
1090               244.60      11:16:07          00074794329TRLO0      XLON 
200                246.20      11:28:03          00074794791TRLO0      XLON 
1005               246.20      11:28:03          00074794792TRLO0      XLON 
77                246.60      11:29:05          00074794847TRLO0      XLON 
500                245.80      11:29:44          00074794896TRLO0      XLON 
606                245.80      11:29:44          00074794897TRLO0      XLON 
404                246.80      11:40:44          00074795378TRLO0      XLON 
632                246.80      11:40:44          00074795379TRLO0      XLON 
1129               247.00      11:40:44          00074795380TRLO0      XLON 
100                246.40      12:06:00          00074795955TRLO0      XLON 
1000               247.20      12:13:38          00074796242TRLO0      XLON 
500                247.00      12:15:40          00074796293TRLO0      XLON 
357                247.00      12:15:40          00074796294TRLO0      XLON 
269                247.00      12:15:40          00074796295TRLO0      XLON 
7                 246.20      12:23:01          00074796612TRLO0      XLON 
1107               246.20      12:23:01          00074796613TRLO0      XLON 
333                246.00      12:50:00          00074797508TRLO0      XLON 
897                246.00      12:50:00          00074797509TRLO0      XLON 
1025               247.20      14:18:32          00074801309TRLO0      XLON 
935                247.20      14:18:32          00074801310TRLO0      XLON 
199                247.20      14:25:54          00074801941TRLO0      XLON 
1100               247.20      14:25:54          00074801942TRLO0      XLON 
1173               247.20      14:25:54          00074801943TRLO0      XLON 
1097               247.20      14:25:54          00074801944TRLO0      XLON 
661                247.20      14:25:54          00074801945TRLO0      XLON 
431                247.20      14:25:54          00074801946TRLO0      XLON 
1069               247.20      14:25:54          00074801947TRLO0      XLON 
52                247.20      14:25:54          00074801948TRLO0      XLON 
1104               247.20      14:25:54          00074801949TRLO0      XLON 
1088               247.20      14:25:54          00074801950TRLO0      XLON 
919                247.20      14:37:52          00074803233TRLO0      XLON 
1131               247.20      14:37:52          00074803234TRLO0      XLON 
307                247.20      14:37:52          00074803235TRLO0      XLON 
1081               247.20      14:37:52          00074803236TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
