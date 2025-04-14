Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 14-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 11 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 47,476 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 247.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 238.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 244.7598p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,363,309 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,683,141.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,476

Volume weighted average price (pence): 244.7598

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 974 245.00 08:48:24 00074788158TRLO0 XLON 29 245.00 08:48:24 00074788159TRLO0 XLON 413 246.20 08:48:24 00074788160TRLO0 XLON 264 246.20 08:48:24 00074788161TRLO0 XLON 355 246.20 08:48:24 00074788162TRLO0 XLON 21 246.20 08:48:24 00074788163TRLO0 XLON 153 246.40 08:48:24 00074788164TRLO0 XLON 154 246.60 08:48:24 00074788165TRLO0 XLON 133 246.80 08:48:24 00074788166TRLO0 XLON 705 247.20 08:48:24 00074788167TRLO0 XLON 1051 244.60 08:51:07 00074788268TRLO0 XLON 156 244.60 08:51:19 00074788271TRLO0 XLON 8 244.60 08:51:19 00074788272TRLO0 XLON 1105 244.20 08:56:49 00074788588TRLO0 XLON 1186 243.60 09:00:00 00074788959TRLO0 XLON 646 243.20 09:00:50 00074789109TRLO0 XLON 350 243.20 09:00:50 00074789110TRLO0 XLON 1117 243.20 09:02:02 00074789162TRLO0 XLON 1134 243.20 09:02:02 00074789163TRLO0 XLON 870 243.00 09:02:02 00074789164TRLO0 XLON 288 243.20 09:02:02 00074789165TRLO0 XLON 1236 243.00 09:07:01 00074789492TRLO0 XLON 1078 242.60 09:15:37 00074789810TRLO0 XLON 1135 241.20 09:25:02 00074790142TRLO0 XLON 883 240.40 09:32:18 00074790332TRLO0 XLON 308 240.40 09:32:18 00074790333TRLO0 XLON 1185 239.20 09:40:42 00074790806TRLO0 XLON 1094 239.60 09:51:28 00074791057TRLO0 XLON 1065 239.00 09:56:05 00074791193TRLO0 XLON 333 238.80 10:09:28 00074791516TRLO0 XLON 862 238.80 10:09:28 00074791517TRLO0 XLON 113 240.00 10:37:24 00074792473TRLO0 XLON 913 240.00 10:37:24 00074792474TRLO0 XLON 1001 241.60 10:51:10 00074792931TRLO0 XLON 1090 244.60 11:16:07 00074794329TRLO0 XLON 200 246.20 11:28:03 00074794791TRLO0 XLON 1005 246.20 11:28:03 00074794792TRLO0 XLON 77 246.60 11:29:05 00074794847TRLO0 XLON 500 245.80 11:29:44 00074794896TRLO0 XLON 606 245.80 11:29:44 00074794897TRLO0 XLON 404 246.80 11:40:44 00074795378TRLO0 XLON 632 246.80 11:40:44 00074795379TRLO0 XLON 1129 247.00 11:40:44 00074795380TRLO0 XLON 100 246.40 12:06:00 00074795955TRLO0 XLON 1000 247.20 12:13:38 00074796242TRLO0 XLON 500 247.00 12:15:40 00074796293TRLO0 XLON 357 247.00 12:15:40 00074796294TRLO0 XLON 269 247.00 12:15:40 00074796295TRLO0 XLON 7 246.20 12:23:01 00074796612TRLO0 XLON 1107 246.20 12:23:01 00074796613TRLO0 XLON 333 246.00 12:50:00 00074797508TRLO0 XLON 897 246.00 12:50:00 00074797509TRLO0 XLON 1025 247.20 14:18:32 00074801309TRLO0 XLON 935 247.20 14:18:32 00074801310TRLO0 XLON 199 247.20 14:25:54 00074801941TRLO0 XLON 1100 247.20 14:25:54 00074801942TRLO0 XLON 1173 247.20 14:25:54 00074801943TRLO0 XLON 1097 247.20 14:25:54 00074801944TRLO0 XLON 661 247.20 14:25:54 00074801945TRLO0 XLON 431 247.20 14:25:54 00074801946TRLO0 XLON 1069 247.20 14:25:54 00074801947TRLO0 XLON 52 247.20 14:25:54 00074801948TRLO0 XLON 1104 247.20 14:25:54 00074801949TRLO0 XLON 1088 247.20 14:25:54 00074801950TRLO0 XLON 919 247.20 14:37:52 00074803233TRLO0 XLON 1131 247.20 14:37:52 00074803234TRLO0 XLON 307 247.20 14:37:52 00074803235TRLO0 XLON 1081 247.20 14:37:52 00074803236TRLO0 XLON

240 247.20 14:37:52 00074803237TRLO0 XLON 1333 247.20 14:37:54 00074803238TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

