OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.3175 against the pound and more than a 5-month low of 1.3834 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 1.3084 and 1.3878, respectively.Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback edged down to 1.1425, 0.8121 and 142.23 from early highs of 1.1341, 0.8191 and 143.75, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.33 against the pound, 1.37 against the loonie, 1.15 against the euro, 0.80 against the franc and 141.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX