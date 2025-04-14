AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on the United Kingdom's non-life insurance segment.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: UK Non-Life Insurance," AM Best cites the outcome of the December 2024 Ogden rate review, which should alleviate near-term pressure on underwriting results. In addition, while motor rate adequacy is expected to remain sufficient, AM Best notes that early signs of softening rates could begin to threaten margins.

Moderating factors include the anaemic level of the U.K.'s economic growth prospects, which will continue to dampen demand for insurance. Also of note, home insurance rates continue to be inadequate.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=352968.

