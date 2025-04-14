Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Glencore investiert 6,93 Milliarden US-Dollar in Tecks Kohlesparte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.04.2025 09:45 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10 LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Apr-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.2703 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30365216 
CODE: UH10 LN 
ISIN: LU1407891271 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1407891271 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     UH10 LN 
LEI Code:   54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 
Sequence No.: 382523 
EQS News ID:  2116888 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2116888&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.