Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 196.0595 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 268889 CODE: LUXG LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXG LN LEI Code: 549300L8M6BTO4ZUPB66 Sequence No.: 382589

April 14, 2025