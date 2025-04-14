Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
14thApril 2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 11thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
11th April 2025 47.16p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 47.40p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
14thApril 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire