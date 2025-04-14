AEMEnergy Unveils Ultra-Compact Liquid-Cooling BESS at MEE Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEMEnergy proudly introduced its next-generation Silent Integrated Battery Energy Storage System (Liquid Cooling) at the Middle East Energy (MEE) 2025 exhibition in Dubai, marking a significant leap forward in energy storage innovation.

Engineered to address the growing demands for space-saving, high-efficiency storage solutions, the new system features an exceptionally compact design - occupying a footprint of just 1.68 square meters, a fraction of the space required by conventional units. This makes it an ideal solution for urban deployments and installations where real estate is at a premium.

What sets this product apart is its internally integrated SiC PCS (Power Conversion System), entirely developed in-house by AEMEnergy's R&D team. This proprietary design ensures optimized system efficiency, seamless integration, and high reliability, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

"Our goal was to create a product that combines power, intelligence, and space efficiency - and we've delivered exactly that," said a company spokesperson. "With our in-house SiC PCS and innovative liquid cooling, we're redefining what integrated energy storage can look like."

The system also boasts ultra-low noise operation (<55dB), flexible side-by-side or back-to-back installation, and a comprehensive safety suite that includes gas and water fire suppression systems, active fire protection, and explosion-relief design.

With maximum system efficiency exceeding 90% and full digital lifecycle management via BMS, PCS, EMS, and cloud integration, AEMEnergy's new BESS is designed for future-ready energy infrastructure.

AEMEnergy's presence at MEE 2025 showcases its innovation in the global energy transition - and its unwavering commitment to the vision of "Make green energy everywhere!"

