Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2025 13:00 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEMEnergy Unveils Ultra-Compact Liquid-Cooling BESS at MEE Dubai 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEMEnergy proudly introduced its next-generation Silent Integrated Battery Energy Storage System (Liquid Cooling) at the Middle East Energy (MEE) 2025 exhibition in Dubai, marking a significant leap forward in energy storage innovation.


Engineered to address the growing demands for space-saving, high-efficiency storage solutions, the new system features an exceptionally compact design - occupying a footprint of just 1.68 square meters, a fraction of the space required by conventional units. This makes it an ideal solution for urban deployments and installations where real estate is at a premium.


What sets this product apart is its internally integrated SiC PCS (Power Conversion System), entirely developed in-house by AEMEnergy's R&D team. This proprietary design ensures optimized system efficiency, seamless integration, and high reliability, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

"Our goal was to create a product that combines power, intelligence, and space efficiency - and we've delivered exactly that," said a company spokesperson. "With our in-house SiC PCS and innovative liquid cooling, we're redefining what integrated energy storage can look like."

The system also boasts ultra-low noise operation (<55dB), flexible side-by-side or back-to-back installation, and a comprehensive safety suite that includes gas and water fire suppression systems, active fire protection, and explosion-relief design.

With maximum system efficiency exceeding 90% and full digital lifecycle management via BMS, PCS, EMS, and cloud integration, AEMEnergy's new BESS is designed for future-ready energy infrastructure.

AEMEnergy's presence at MEE 2025 showcases its innovation in the global energy transition - and its unwavering commitment to the vision of "Make green energy everywhere!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663723/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663724/Image_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aemenergy-unveils-ultra-compact-liquid-cooling-bess-at-mee-dubai-2025-302427522.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.