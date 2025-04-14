Swarm Joins Hivello-Marking the 10th DePIN Network Aggregated

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle computer resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has officially integrated Swarm as the 10th DePIN network on its platform.

Hivello is redefining how users engage with decentralized infrastructure. With the integration of Swarm-a decentralized storage and content distribution network-Hivello is now connected to 10 DePIN networks, expanding opportunities for users to monetize idle computer resources-from bandwidth and storage to GPU power-without the need for expensive hardware or deep technical knowledge.

Joining Golem, Nosana, Mysterium, AIOZ, Livepeer, Sentinel, Filecoin, Autonomi, and Storj, Swarm strengthens Hivello's mission to simplify DePIN participation so non technical web2 users can enter the web3 space. Whether it's contributing to decentralized computing, AI workloads, or storage solutions, users can now earn from multiple networks through a single, streamlined app.

Looking ahead, Hivello's goal is to aggregate the entire DePIN ecosystem-bringing together the best in decentralized computing, AI processing, and storage. As demand for these services continues to grow, we're focused on making it easy and rewarding for everyday users to participate, helping bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through simplicity, accessibility, and incentives.

"DePIN isn't just a trend-it's a new way for everyday users to earn a new passive income stream," said Domenic Carosa, Chairman & Co-founder of Hivello. "By making it simple to participate, we're not just growing the DePIN ecosystem-we're building an entirely new funnel to onboard Web2 users into Web3."

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

Contact information:

Karla Janse van Rensburg

Marketing coordinator @ Hivello

karla@hivello.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae7a1f77-2033-40b0-b0d0-94eb94c98573